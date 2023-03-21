Massena engineering firm seeks grant for water project

The Massena Town Board has agreed to accept an amendment to the engineering agreement with Barton & Loguidice to continue with the remaining services on the proposed South Raquette Water District. Barton & Loguidice has submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help lower the monthly cost for residents of the water district. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Residents of the proposed South Raquette Water District in the town of Massena could see less of a monthly payment if additional grant funding is received for the project.

Barton & Loguidice, the town’s engineering firm, has applied for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development which, if received, could have a positive impact on the cost for residents.

