MASSENA — Residents of the proposed South Raquette Water District in the town of Massena could see less of a monthly payment if additional grant funding is received for the project.
Barton & Loguidice, the town’s engineering firm, has applied for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development which, if received, could have a positive impact on the cost for residents.
Engineer Anthony Young told town board members that the application for $1.85 million was submitted last week prior to the board meeting, as well as an application for a potential $8.5 million in congressional grant funding.
“There’s two more grant applications for more grant money that are out there now. So, now we just wait and see,” he said.
During last week’s town board meeting, councilors agreed to accept an amendment to the engineering agreement with Barton & Loguidice to continue with the remaining services on the water district project.
Board members had agreed in February to move forward with the projected $9 million project to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road.
Senior Associate Matthew J. Cooper from Barton & Loguidice had told board members last month that they had the option to move forward with the South Raquette Water District or wait until they find out how much grant funding could be available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help lower the monthly cost for residents.
The town had already been awarded a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental grant of $5 million, and a $4.27 million 30-year interest-free loan for the project.
“That’s almost the entire funding package we were seeking and expecting to spend years and years and years searching for. So, we’re pretty close to the finish line right out of the gate,” Mr. Cooper said.
The district will service primarily the South Raquette Road up to the Route 37C river crossing.
We are servicing 161 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units). It’s a $9 million project to serve homes that have expressed serious concern about their water quality and quantity along that stretch from their private sources,” Mr. Cooper said.
He said they wanted to “try to continue to drive down the end user cost” by acquiring more grant funding from USDA Rural Development.
“They are often a funder of water and sewer infrastructure projects,” he said.
Mr. Cooper said that, with the current funding, the projected user cost is around $80 a month.
“I think when we sent out the interest survey, I think we used $100 a month, So, we asked who would want water at $100 a month, not knowing what we’d be able to secure for grants. If this is all we get, it’s going to be around $80 a month,” he said.
Barton and Loguidice did a survey in 2021 to determine who in the South Raquette area had issues with their water quality and would be interested in obtaining municipal water for about $64 to $93 a month. The result was 54% in favor of municipal water, with some citing issues such as salt, hard water, shortage of water, and damage to appliances from sulfur in the well water.
In addition to addressing issues with well water, officials have maintained that municipal water offers fire protection and increases land values, including vacant parcels.
