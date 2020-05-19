POTSDAM — The expected $3 million that members of the Town Board thought was headed their way for a proposed water and sewer district has been reduced to less than half.
The news came during the May 12 Town Board meeting, where Kevin P. Feuka, owner and project manager for architectural, engineering and planning firm C2AE, Canton, said long proposed water and sewer district along Route 56 north corridor, is now looking at receiving $1.128 million.
Mr. Feuka previously said the Town Board reached out to the U.S. Economic Development Agency, which was “very supportive of giving money in St. Lawrence County for manufacturing,” and the town should be eligible for $3 million in grants and it could be distributed across the two projects.
During last week’s meeting, Mr. Feuka said he talked with the investment review committee, which told him the $3 million was not the true amount.
“So what the offer is, instead of $3 million for the entire project, which is design through construction, they are only able to give you $1.128 million towards the design phase and not the construction and the reason is when you would be under construction with the project, the Rural Development Grant component would come into play,” Mr. Feuka said. “It’s very disappointing, very upsetting, but it’s still grant money. So I think the main question everyone is going to have is what is this impact for the cost that we already presented.”
He said Rural Development always issues its grant money at the end of a project after the cost of the loan portion of the project has been incurred.
Previously, Mr. Feuka said the board had been waiting on what the cost would be and, under the Route 56 sewer district, total annual cost per one single-family residential household that chooses to use the service would be charged $433.98, while connecting to the water district would cost $418.76 a year.
Residents who decide not to hook up would still have to pay $247.16 a year for sewer and $298.16 a year for water for being in the district and to help pay off the debt.
“If you use the revised amount, there are two ways I looked at it,” he said during the May 12 meeting. “If you were to apply the entire grant amount to the sewer project, and give no additional grant to the water project, the costs would be $605 per year for the sewer utility and $462 for the water utility.”
If the town were to put all of the money into the water project and nothing to the sewer, the sewer cost would jump to $821 per year and the water cost would drop to $265 per year, he said.
The EDA looks at all the work the town is considering as one project, he said. Rural Development and New York State Town Law, looks at it as two projects; one being the water and one being the sewer, because the town must legally form a separate utility district for each, he said.
The districts can be designed and built at the same time, but the town would have to keep separate accounts during design and construction and the loan the municipality would pay back to Rural Development would be separate because the state of New York says it has to administer them as separate legal entities, Mr. Feuka said.
He also told the board the scenario between the prior plan and the current situation wouldn’t be much different.
“The reason is, under the $3 million scenario, we put 90 percent of the grant into the sewer project and roughly 10 percent of the grant into the water project,” he told the board. “The reason we did that is because the sewer funding was a higher interest rate and a lesser grant amount than the water because the water was granted a health and safety violation. So Rural Development could justify a lower interest rate for your loan and a higher grant amount.
“So we proportioned the two out, under that scenario, to try and get the costs as close to equal and as low as possible so it would be most palatable for the residents and owners to support both projects being fairly similar.”
Moreover, the numbers presented were based on whether LC Drives builds its proposed complex in the proposed district, as the numbers are based on job creation.
A grant through the Empire State Development was turned down, Mr. Feuka previously said, but they offered incentives to LC Drives in its proposed factory at Route 56 and Sissonville Road, inside the potential water and sewer district.
If LC Drives builds its facility, by connecting to the proposed district, it would pay the amount equivalent to 27 household units, Mr. Feuka told the board.
If LC Drives were to back out, the town would have to get commitments from all the other businesses or potential businesses that they would replace the same number of jobs through their businesses.
Town Councilwoman Sarah L. Lister said she would like to revisit the idea of calculating the EDUs differently or dividing costs differently based on EDUs for businesses and homes.
“So if businesses are advocating for this and home owners are reluctant, that seems like a really good compromise,” she said. “So I just want to bring that back into the discussion. I would really like to see what those numbers look like for homes versus businesses.”
The governor issued an executive order to delay all special district elections, i.e. public votes, to Sept. 15, for now. And Mr. Feuka said that would likely apply to the water and sewer district, creating time to deal with the unexpected changes.
Additionally, he said all of the numbers are based on the assumption that both districts are approved and both districts move forward because EDA considers it as one project.
“This is a preliminary offer,” he told board members. “This is what we were looking for to feel comfortable moving forward, because at this point, since it went through their internal investment review committee, the rest of the process should be more of a formality but they still have to go through the process. What they need is a response from the town, what do you want to do next.”
He recommended the town proceed with the application. I will have to make a few changes to the application. It doesn’t take significant time. I just have to revise a few forms and narratives to make the changes and then it goes back in and then they put it through the formal approval process.
“It’s sticky, but it’s grant money, and it helps,” Mr. Feuka said. “We still have the same challenges we’ve always had all along, so even though we are discussing some pretty heavy topics, you should at least be able to feel good that you have an additional $1.1 million.”
