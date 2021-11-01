MASSENA — The Massena International Airport has had three unexpected costs, but Airport Manager Frank Diagostino says two of those will be covered by CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.
CARES Act grants may be used for any purpose for which airport revenues may be lawfully used. It can cover the airport’s operations, such as equipment and personnel.
Among the projects, he said two required air packs need to be replaced so they are in compliance with the airport’s firefighting equipment.
“We will be reimbursed for the cost of these tanks from the CARES Act,” he told the Massena Town Council.
Mr. Diagostino said he found out the tanks were expired when he took them to be refilled.
He said they received two quotes for replacement and, although a quote from Municipal Emergency Services was higher, he recommended they purchase the air packs from that company. The quote from Municipal Emergency Services was $22,763.
“Their air packs, which we have now, are compatible with the fire department,” and can be serviced and filled by the fire department, he said, noting the tanks are 45-minute bottles.
“Obviously, our fire department is involved. If there is some kind of incident at the airport, they do respond because our truck is limited to what it can do. We’re the first line of defense as they come in and basically take over for that,” Mr. Diagostino said.
The second company’s air packs offered by Jerome Fire Equipment were not compatible with local fire departments, he said.
The air packs from Municipal Emergency Services meet the necessary requirements, he said.
“They’re American-made. They have to be at least 60% American-made. They do meet that requirement because it’s federally funded,” he said.
In addition, they have a 15-year life cycle compared to the 10 years on the current air packs.
The town will pay the money up front when they’re ordered and then the paperwork will be processed to receive reimbursement.
Mr. Diagostino said they also need to address a non-functioning fuel management system, similar to one used by vehicles purchasing fuel at a local gas station. The individuals insert their credit card to pay for fuel for their plane.
“Ours isn’t working. So, in order for somebody to get fuel, we have to be there,” he said.
He said, if a general aviation pilot needs fuel at 9 p.m., they need to call somebody in who can process the credit card information, and that creates overtime charges.
“It does qualify under the CARES Act. We have one quote, but we have to explore to make sure where the equipment is made. Now it has to be nearly 60% American-made,” Mr. Diagostino said.
The airport is also using an extinguishing foam system to fight fires, and he said that has been determined to be hazardous to humans and can no longer be dispensed for testing.
“The only time we’re supposed to dispense it now is if there’s an issue of fire or an emergency,” he said.
He said testing equipment required by the Federal Aviation Administration can cost anywhere from $18,000 to $30,000.
“Our inspector that we work with sent us a letter saying that it should be funded by the federal government, but we’ll see,” Mr. Diagostino said.
He said alternative foams that aren’t hazardous to humans are being developed.
“That’s kind of in flux right now,” he said.
Another project at the airport that doesn’t involve town funding is the installation of an X-ray machine.
“This is all funded by the FAA. It doesn’t cost the town of Massena anything. They had put a bid together and submitted an engineering plan, and obviously that will be reviewed by us. Their targeted date is anywhere between January and March of next year. They’re hoping that it will be as the last plane goes out, they come in and attack it and it’s up and running before the first flight in the morning,” Mr. Diagostino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.