CANTON — New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas has announced in a press release from her office, that the Canton Dairy Queen, devastated by a fire two years ago, is back in business thanks to a nearly $200,000 grant from HCR’s Community Development Block Grant-Economic Development program.
“The grand reopening of the family-owned Dairy Queen is a welcome sign for the Canton community,” said Ms. Visnauskas in the press release. “I am thrilled that HCR has been able to provide the $195,000 grant to fund the equipment and machinery that were essential to the business’ resurrection and the creation of good-paying jobs.”
The Dairy Queen at 51 Gouverneur St. was heavily damaged by arson in August 2018. In 2019, the village of Canton applied for an CDBG-ED grant to help the owners of the store rebuild, reopen and get back to business. HCR approved the application on in June 2019 to assist in the purchase of machinery and equipment needed to continue operations. The entire rebuilding project cost more than $970,000 and will help create 13 full-time equivalent jobs over two years.
The funds from the State made reopening possible by covering the purchase of new kitchen equipment including freezers, ice cream machines, worktables, and a state-of-the-art Point-of-Sale system that can integrate online and call-in orders and help expedite drive-in and walk-in orders.
The NYS CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible cities, towns, and villages with populations under 50,000 and counties with an area population under 200,000, in order to develop viable communities by providing decent, affordable housing, and suitable living environments, as well as expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate income.
“I am pleased that the Dairy Queen will reopen after such a devastating fire,” Canton Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, “Many people have commented that they missed the DQ. We often take for granted what we have until it’s gone. Welcome back.”
“We are so grateful to the State of New York, the Canton Village Board and the Canton community for making this day a reality,” Gail Crabtree, business owner, said, “I am certain that my parents and sister would be pleased with the new era of DQ Grill & Chill. This is a momentous day for the Putman and Crabtree families.”
