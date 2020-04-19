CANTON — Community Health Center of the North Country has received just under $705,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As with many businesses, our team has been hit very hard during this crisis. The last thing we want to do is close any of our health centers when they are needed most,” said Community Health Center of the North Country Executive Director Anne Richey in a news release. “I think this shows the commitment the government has to the critical role federally qualified health centers play in keeping our communities healthy. As with our hospitals, and other community based partners, our team was on the frontlines before this crisis, and will be after we win this fight. This funding goes a long way in ensuring that.”
Community Health Center of the North Country, which has locations in Canton, Gouverneur, Malone, and Ogdensburg, has been adjusting to operating in a pandemic.
“There has been a very noticeable drop in patient visits to the health centers,” Ray Babowicz, director of communications and marketing, said. “We’re also encouraging that to some degree. Because, obviously we don’t want you to physically come to the health center unless you absolutely have to, to help mitigate risks.”
The health centers are turning to technology to treat patients safely.
“The past three weeks we have significantly shifted to a telehealth model, Mr. Babowicz said. “So a lot of visits are taking place over the phone or on video.”
Unfortunately, reimbursements for telehealth visits are just a fraction of what would be received when there is a face-to-face visit with a patient, Mr. Babowicz said.
Having somewhere to turn to for primary health care is important, especially when some clinics associated with area hospitals have been forced to close since the coronavirus crisis emerged.
“During this time you can’t ignore your general healthcare,” Mr. Babowicz said. “That still needs to be the number one priority for you and your family.”
Dental and optometry care at the health centers has been reduced to emergency only, but its behavioral health care and substance abuse programs are still running with the majority of them shifted to telehealth.
The technological switch and cuts to some programs have contributed to a need for the health centers to temporarily lay off a number of its 100 or so employees, Mr. Babowicz said.
Most of the layoffs come from support staff, he said.
