OGDENSBURG — Bid openings for the replacement of 1,525 feet of 8-inch water main will take place on Feb. 26.
The work will be paid for with a $365,000 State and Municipal Facilities grant obtained by the city with help from former state Representative Addie A. E. Jenne.
The funding is for improvements to municipal water and sewer infrastructure, specifically the replacement of water infrastructure along Ford Street Extension and implementation of new water service for the Diamond National site.
The first portion to be replaced is a corroded iron section on the northern right of way of the Ford Street Extension near the DOT, opposite Proctor Avenue, City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
“This is a section of water main that has failed repeatedly,” Ms. Purdy said.
The soil in this area has been tested by Atlantic Testing Laboratories and has been determined to be contributing to the deterioration of the existing water main, Ms. Purdy reported in the city’s weekly public update. PVC pipe, which is better suited for the corrosive soil, will be used.
The grant will pay for 100 percent of the project but cannot be used for wages, which is why the work has been put out to bid. The grant guidelines can be found on the city’s website, Ogdensburg.org.
