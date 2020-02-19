OGDENSBURG — The City Planning and Development Office still has more than half of a $150,000 grant available for qualifying residents who have emergency home repair needs.
“We have that funding available through July of 2020,” Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said. “it is income restricted and age restricted.”
The money is not for rehabilitation of homes, she said. It is for emergency repairs.
“If your furnace goes out or your boiler, there are a lot of things may constitute an emergency,” Ms. Smith said.
Recipients must own and occupy the dwelling where the repairs are to be made and they must be over 60 years old. Household income cannot exceed the area median household income. In St. Lawrence County the area median household income for two people is $53,000 for four people it is $63,200.
The Restore NY grant was awarded in 2017.
Because, this winter has not been as harsh as previous years, applications have been down.
“Most of the projects we did were last winter when we did a number of furnaces,” Ms. Smith said.
Other eligible projects include repair and replacement of roofs, repair or replacement of HVAC systems, repairing both indoor and outdoor stairs, replacing windows and water heater replacements.
There is a $10,000 cap to a repair but there circumstances that can limit that.
Homeowners who think they may be eligible can contact the planning office at 315-393-7150 or email Ms. Smith at asmith@ogdensburg.org
