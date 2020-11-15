MASSENA — A six-question survey could help determine what the Grasse River corridor looks like in the future.
The Grasse River Blueway Trail marketing plan that’s being developed by the town of Canton will help to develop a strategy to promote the natural, recreational, historic and cultural attractions of the corridor as well as its shopping, entertainment, accommodations and dining destinations.
Blueway trails are designed to combine recreation, tourism and environmental awareness along a waterway, focusing regionally on the river as a recreational amenity and economic opportunity as well as a natural resource and ecosystem. Blueway trails connect to land-based recreation such as trail systems, villages, hamlets and main streets.
The Grasse River Blueway Trail marketing plan will help attract residents and visitors to the Grasse River corridor for sustainable tourism and recreation that strikes a balance between economic development and preservation of the corridor’s open spaces and natural resources.
The plan could have impacts on towns and villages along the Grasse River corridor, including Massena, Louisville, Madrid, Canton and Russell and other partners. Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier said those impacts would be positive, and is encouraging citizens to complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrasseRiverBlueway.
“We are lucky to be working with our regional partners on enhancing and highlighting activities along the Grasse River. Imagine the countless opportunities our residents and visitors have along the 73 miles of the river that stretches from the breathtaking Adirondacks to the majestic St. Lawrence River. A regional approach that connects us all benefits us all,” he said.
Mr. Currier said the Grasse River plays an important part in Massena’s past, present and future.
“Here in Massena, the Grasse River runs right through the heart of our downtown and working with private developers, and our state and federal partners, we have made millions of dollars of investment on the banks of the river and in the downtown core. The village of Massena was first developed on the banks for the Grasse River and connecting our past with our future is a key strategy to moving Massena forward,” he said.
The survey looks for opinions on how the corridor should be promoted, as well as to promote the “hidden gems” of the Grasse River, special places and areas that can help promote the corridor.
The questions ask if the individual lives along the Grasse River corridor and, if so, which hamlet, town or village. It also asks the individual to rank on a scale of one to five potential focus areas for the Grasse River corridor promotion — family activities, scenic beauty, hunting and fishing, Blueway trails and paddling, and quaint north country downtowns.
In addition, individuals can list another marketing focus, and they’re asked, if someone came to visit, what would be the first thing they would show them on the Grasse River.
