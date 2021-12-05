CANTON — Grasse River Heritage’s Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Judy DeGraaff by Pete Wyckoff in recognition of her consistent and dedicated years of work at Heritage Park in Canton.
Building and Grounds chair Pete Wyckoff commented, “Judy has been raking, weeding and pruning in Heritage Park since we opened to the public in 2008. I know when I put out a call for volunteers for the Opening and Closing Work Session that Judy will be there.”
Grasse River Heritage thanks Judy and the many other volunteers who contribute their time to keep the park safe and welcoming for the community and the many visitors that enjoy its use. www.grassseriverheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.