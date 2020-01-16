MASSENA — Remediation of the Grasse River is over for the 2019-20 season, but officials say anyone using the river should exercise caution because equipment is still in place.
In a letter to shoreline property owners, Larry McShea, Arconic’s Grasse River project manager, said the equipment is stored on the river, just upstream of the Route 131 bridge. Barges used for remediation are stored at the site, and are marked with reflective tape and lighting.
“The equipment is anchored to the sheet pile wall at the Grasse River remediation project Staging Area located on the north side of the river. The equipment extends out into the river a considerable distance. Winter users of the Grasse River need to maintain a safe distance from this equipment and use extreme caution when traveling through this area,” he said.
Since 2013, Arconic has been working out the details of how the dredging and capping will be carried out, under EPA oversight. In 2013, the EPA selected a cleanup plan for the site that called for dredging and capping of PCB-contaminated sediment in the 7.2-mile stretch of river. Arconic is performing the work, which is estimated at $243 million, under an EPA order.
Activities for 2019 included near-shore sediment dredging, material processing at the staging area and floodplain removal. Under the EPA’s approved remediation plan, the dredging of sediments from the river’s near-shore areas began in the spring to remove about 100,000 cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment from the near-shore areas in a 7.2-mile stretch of the Grasse River. The contamination is a result of past waste disposal practices at the Alcoa West (now Arconic) facility.
Mechanical dredges were used to remove PCB-contaminated sediment from near-shore areas of the project using environmental buckets. The excavated sediment was taken by barge to a staging area next to the river, near the intersection of county Route 42 and state Route 131 for off-loading, processing and de-watering.
Contaminated sediment was collected and pre-treated at the staging area before it was sent to the Arconic West plant for additional treatment and subsequent discharge into the Grasse River. Processed sediment was loaded into dump trucks and taken to a permitted landfill at the Arconic West plant.
Work will resume in the spring. Capping of the river’s main channel will take place in 2020 and subsequent years to isolate the PCBs from the surrounding environment. Reconstruction of habitat affected by the project is scheduled to take place in 2021.
The overall goal is to reduce PCB levels in fish and other organisms in the river for the long-term protection of human health and the environment.
More information is available at www.thegrasseriver.com.
