POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Ashleigh Graveline has been promoted from clinical assistant professor to clinical associate professor of occupational therapy in the Earl R. and Barbara D. Lewis School of Health Sciences.
Graveline came to Clarkson in 2018. She received her bachelor of science in health studies and her master of science in occupational therapy from Utica College, she received her doctorate degree from Chatham University.
Graveline focuses her research in the mental health setting related specifically to the use of comfort rooms to reduce restraint and seclusion. She is Dialectical Behavior therapy trained and has implemented this treatment approach in the inpatient setting with teenage females.
Before coming to Clarkson, Graveline was an occupational therapist at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. In this role, she provided acute care that ranged from general surgical recovery to orthopedics to outpatient therapy. She is trained in the use of the BTE (Baltimore Therapy Equipment) to complete functional capacity evaluations, pre-offer employment testing and return to work assessments. Prior to that, she worked as an occupational therapist at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. She has over 10 years of experience working with children 4 to 18 years old as well as adults.
She is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.