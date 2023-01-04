Gray names staff, sets up 2 offices for constituents

Assemblyman Scott A. Gray outside the Jefferson County Historical Courthouse on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

Assemblyman Scott A. Gray has established offices in his new district, places where constituents will be able to visit and get help from their assemblyman or state senator.

These offices provide places for residents to interact with their representative, get one-on-one assistance with state-related issues like unemployment, state licensing, regulations and more, and are places where the representative can work on those issues for them.

