Assemblyman Scott A. Gray has established offices in his new district, places where constituents will be able to visit and get help from their assemblyman or state senator.
These offices provide places for residents to interact with their representative, get one-on-one assistance with state-related issues like unemployment, state licensing, regulations and more, and are places where the representative can work on those issues for them.
Mr. Gray, the new assemblyman for the 116th District, covering the St. Lawrence River shoreline and major population centers in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, will operate two local offices in addition to his Albany office.
In Jefferson County, he will open an office in the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, 317 Washington St., Suite 210. In St. Lawrence County, Mr. Gray’s team will operate an office in Canton, at 3 Remington Ave.
Mr. Gray also announced his office’s major staff appointments, the people who will run many of the day-to-day aspects of his Assembly office. Mr. Gray made his former campaign manager James Uhlinger, a Champion town councilman and owner/operator of Eagle Politics as his chief of staff. Ilando Capolino, a St. Bonaventure University graduate and former staffer for Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, will be Mr. Gray’s legislative director. Tanner Richards, a former campaign staffer for Rep. Stefanik and Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, will handle constituent services for Mr. Gray, and former Gray campaign staffer Benjamin Rathburn will be Mr. Gray’s legislative aide.
“We have assembled a great team that is ready to serve you, the people of the 116th Assembly District,” Mr. Gray said. “My staff has tremendous local knowledge, paired with experience in the political arena. We are open for business and completing constituent service in our two district offices and legislative office in Albany.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.