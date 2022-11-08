WATERTOWN — In Tuesday’s general election, voters in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties elected Scott A. Gray as their next assemblyman.

In an election night party at Watertown’s Italian American Civic Association, surrounded by local Republicans including current Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, state senator-elect, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, who was reelected to another term uncontested this year, Mr. Gray made his acceptance speech at about 10:30 p.m., with 24,817 votes to Susan M. Duffy’s 10,406 votes.

