WATERTOWN — In Tuesday’s general election, voters in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties elected Scott A. Gray as their next assemblyman.
In an election night party at Watertown’s Italian American Civic Association, surrounded by local Republicans including current Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, state senator-elect, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, who was reelected to another term uncontested this year, Mr. Gray made his acceptance speech at about 10:30 p.m., with 24,817 votes to Susan M. Duffy’s 10,406 votes.
Ms. Duffy, a St. Lawrence County businesswoman, ran on the Conservative Party line. She did not return a request for comment by press time.
Mr. Gray, now a Jefferson County legislator representing the southeast part of the city of Watertown, said he’s ready to go to Albany and begin working for the voters of the 116th District, which stretches along the lake and river shorelines of St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.
He said he will focus on three major realms when he takes office; legislation, constituent services and bringing “deliverables,” or state investment to the communities he serves. He said he will continue his centrist, solution-seeking practices in Albany, and is ready to work across the aisle with whoever is willing to.
“The center is an ideal spot to be in, because you can see and respond to what both sides are doing,” he said.
Mr. Blankenbush, speaking after Mr. Gray’s speech, said he and his Republican colleagues representing the north country have their work cut out for them to oppose Democratic-passed initiatives like bail reform and the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
“The bottom line, now that all the fun is over with Scott, is that now we have to go to work,” he said.
He said he’s excited to work with Mr. Gray and the other Republicans in the state legislature.
Mr. Gray said he believes he will bring a strong north country voice to Albany and will work as a coalition-builder for his constituents.
Election night results are unofficial and will be certified by local and state election officials in the coming weeks.
