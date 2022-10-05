WATERTOWN — Outlining their visions, the two candidates for the 116th Assembly District debated on Wednesday.
Hosted by WWNY, Channel 7 News, Conservative Party candidate Susan M. Duffy and Republican nominee Scott A. Gray explained their positions, their differences, and outlined why they believe voters in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties should support them.
Ms. Duffy, who lost the Republican nomination for the seat in June, said she wants to be the one to bring a strong north country voice to the state legislature, to oppose the policies being put forward by the Democratic-led state government.
Mr. Gray said he wants to bring his record of bipartisan, centrist leadership to the Capitol, to advocate for the north country’s positions and protect regional interests while also achieving economic goals with state partnerships.
Throughout the debate, Ms. Duffy leveled personal and professional accusations against Mr. Gray, on everything from his involvement in the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to police reform and law enforcement. When asked what her approach would be to get Albany’s Democratic leadership to listen to a Republican or Conservative north country voice, Ms. Duffy said she is ready to get on the ground and work for her community and said she doesn’t believe Mr. Gray can do that.
“You have to get your hands dirty, you have to be able to go to the people, go to the programs,” she said. “I understand my opponent has taken a lot of credit for the REDI program, it’s simply a vote, in the position that he was in.”
Mr. Gray said Ms. Duffy was missing the mark on that issue, and that the REDI commission is a perfect example of how he has demonstrated his ability to work across the aisle to achieve goals for his constituents.
“I was part of the planning commission; We organized early on in Rochester, we organized early on in Jefferson County,” he said.
“I can tell you, I was there from the get-go, and I was there to the completion of the projects,” he said.
Ms. Duffy was asked how she would balance representing the voices of her constituents entirely against representing the interests of her Conservative Party in the legislature. She said she believes most people are centrists and said she herself is “in the middle.”
Mr. Gray pointed out that Ms. Duffy has long termed herself the “conservative option” in this election, while he has consistently championed the centrist message.
“I was in the middle when I won the primary, so I’d like to welcome you,” he said. “If you were there at any point during the primary, you didn’t indicate you were in the middle at all.”
On bail reform, an initiative by the state that led to a steep reduction in the number of charges on which someone can be held in jail pretrial, Mr. Gray said he thinks judicial discretion needs to be restored.
“The other thing we should have is some sort of process to make sure they get to trial, because that’s where this all really originated from, the Rikers Island situation,” he said. “We need to set the timeframe, and it’s not just bail reform that needs to be changed, its discovery. Discovery basically handcuffs the DA, so to speak.”
Mr. Gray said the state’s recent adjustments to prosecution requirements, asking district attorneys to provide all their documents to the defense within days, rather than the historical weeks it typically takes, have saddled prosecutors with irresponsible levels of responsibility at unrealistic deadlines.
“We’ve lost sight of public safety, and we’re giving more criminal rights and less victim rights,” he said.
On this issue, Ms. Duffy leveled another personal attack, accusing Mr. Gray of interfering with police investigations.
“I’ve gone to these meetings, and I’ve been told over and over again that Mr. Gray would show up at times when there were being arrests called, and actually get in the way of them doing their jobs,” she said.
Ms. Duffy provided no proof of this claim, and Mr. Gray quickly demanded she answer for that accusation.
“You just leveled a serious accusation,” he said. “Do you have any proof of that? Do you have any proof? I want to talk facts, we’re not talking perceptions, we’re talking facts and you aren’t entitled to your own facts. You talk a lot about Facebook, you should send ‘facts’ a friend request because you’re seriously misstating the truth.”
The debate’s host quickly pushed the candidates on, and Ms. Duffy made no more reference to her accusation.
On the issues of prisons, Ms. Duffy questioned why prisons in the north country are being closed, when the older, more crowded downstate facilities are the ones in the worst shape physically and more expensive to staff and operate.
“It seems like downstate wants to take all of our resources, and then come after us to strip away three prisons,” she said.
“We need to keep the prisons, we need to reopen the prisons, and we need to start putting people back in jail again, it’s as simple as that,” she said.
Mr. Gray echoed much of Ms. Duffy’s ultimate sentiments, and also said he would support reopening the north country’s prisons in Watertown and Ogdensburg.
“We have empty prisons because we’re not enforcing any laws, we’re not prosecuting people as quickly as we should,” he said.
Mr. Gray said reopening the prisons will help bring correctional officers back home, rather than commuting long distances to work each week.
Ms. Duffy said correctional officers need more support, more coworkers and fewer working hours in a week, and prisons need to be run with the needs of the officers in mind.
“People have lost respect,” she said. “We grew up and our parents taught us to have respect for law enforcement, and there just isn’t anymore.”
When asked about the competitive state grants and economic development projects like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Ms. Duffy first said she thinks Gov. Cuomo deserves credit for some good things but shifted to criticizing him mid-sentence.
“Gov. Cuomo left in disgrace, and put a lot of people in nursing homes that died there,” she said.
She then accused Mr. Gray of being responsible for the former governor’s shutdown orders as chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, and criticized Mr. Gray for stepping down from his position as chairman after six years.
Mr. Gray countered Ms. Duffy’s accusation, pointing out that he did not institute a mask mandate at any point in his chairmanship, and then said he believes some targeted state programs are worthwhile, while others should be reconsidered.
“I think the REDI project is a great commission, it’s a two-county region, but I think we need to disband REDC, which is the Regional Economic Development Councils, which is a seven-county region, and we need to focus on more local levels,” he said.
On state regulation of farms, Ms. Duffy said its clear that farming is a different industry than any other, and setting New York’s overtime hours for farm laborers at 40 hours a week, as has been enacted by the governor, will decimate the state’s farms.
She criticized Mr. Gray for advocating for regional, multi-state farm labor regulators and said, if elected, she would simply fight against the decision, which was made without legislative input by the state Commissioner of Labor.
“We go after this, we fight this,” she said. “We have a woman that made a final decision whose background is in television, not farming. Let’s fight across the board until we get this reversed.”
Mr. Gray said he believes in a free-market system that involves the least amount of government involvement in business as possible.
“Government is highly involved in the farming business; they regulate both sides of valley, or their income statement right now,” he said. “They regulate the price they sell for, and now they want to regulate the expenses. That is a recipe for disaster.”
Mr. Gray said that with the federal and state governments likely never releasing their hold over the farming industry entirely, he would advocate for a compromise that regulates agriculture at a regional, multi-state level, rather than state by state.
“The pricing and regulation on the income side of the statement, the revenue side of the statement, is done at the federal level,” he said. “So the wages shouldn’t be done at that level as well. Ideally, government should be out of the business of trying to micromanage farming.”
On the issue of homelessness, Mr. Gray said he was intimately involved in the early days of responding to Jefferson County’s sudden onset of many homeless individuals, and has continued to advocate for the county’s construction of a shelter and longer-term transitional housing facility.
Ms. Duffy criticized Mr. Gray for allegedly being born rich, with “a silver spoon in his mouth,” because he was born into a family of successful flower shop owners. She then said she believes that private individuals should step up to deal with homelessness, rather than government.
“There’s a lot of people that have done well in this community that will look to help.” she said. “We need to quit looking to the state; we need to look to our own communities and the people in it to fix these things.”
Mr. Gray pointed out that no private industry has stepped up to deal with homelessness locally to date, and it’s clear that government has a role in dealing with the problem.
In closing, Ms. Duffy said she’s been told she can’t say she’s a Republican, because she lost the primary and is running as a Conservative, against the Republican party’s candidate. She then called Mr. Gray, a 21-year part-time county legislator, a “career politician” and said it’s time for something new.
“We need to put people in office that are going to really go there because they care. And together we can make history, we can send a very loud message to career politicians, that we the people have the power to decide who’s in office and not let the establishment decide for us,” she said.
Mr. Gray said he believes Ms. Duffy has ignored the will of the voters by running after losing the primary, and said his long record of local involvement, dedicated without quitting, should demonstrate the skill he would bring to the state Assembly. He pointed out that Ms. Duffy has both sued her own town’s government, costing the taxpayers money, and resigned early during her second term of service on the Lisbon town council.
“My 21 years speaks for itself,” he said. “My experience speaks for itself. And I think it matters. Your credentials matter, and I think I have the credentials to serve in the New York State Assembly, and to be your representative.”
The debate between Mr. Gray and Ms. Duffy, hosted by Garrett Domblewski, is the only one scheduled in the 116th Assembly race. It aired on WWNY, Channel 7 News on Wednesday night and is available to view on the station’s website, wwnytv.com.
Absentee ballots for the Assembly race have already gone out, and early voting will open on Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 8.
