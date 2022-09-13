Scott A. Gray, Republican nominee for the 116th Assembly District, has picked up another endorsement as he runs for office.
The most recent endorsement comes from Republican Assemblyman Robert J. Smullen, who represents a corridor of central St. Lawrence County, as well as Hamilton, Fulton and parts of Oneida and Herkimer counties.
“I first met Scott when I worked at the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District,” Assemblyman Smullen said. “I saw a person who knew and understood the finances between the district and the county, but more importantly I saw a person with a deep concern to ensure the communities along the Black River were well served by the district.”
Mr. Smullen said Mr. Gray shares his focus on collaborative decision making in government, and he has full confidence that Mr. Gray will be an effective co-legislator if he wins election to the Assembly.
Mr. Gray will be on the ballot against Conservative Party nominee Susan M. Duffy on Nov. 8.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(1) comment
Can mr. Smullen vote for grey? If not, then what good is the endorsement from someone not many have heard from
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.