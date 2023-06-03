ALBANY — The legislative session in Albany is ending June 8, and legislators are beginning their final pushes to pass what bills they can before they head home for the summer.
For Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, this marks the end of his first legislative session in Albany. He said the state Capitol has taken some getting used to.
“Everything’s been an adjustment this year, getting used to it, getting staff used to it, and coupled with the fact that the budget was a month late, that made the process a little more cumbersome,” he said. “I would say it was a challenge to deal with, but the process we had completely under control.”
Mr. Gray has already passed two bills through the Assembly, which await action in the Senate. He said he’s confident about their prospects in the Senate.
The first is a bill that designates the security staff at the Ogdensburg International Airport, which is owned by the Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority, as peace officers. Mr. Gray said this will allow the airport to rely on its own security services, rather than requiring officers from the Ogdensburg City Police Department to patrol its grounds while open.
OBPA has a contract with the city for Federal Aviation Administration-required services at the airport that covers Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023. For that, the OBPA pays $185,000 annually, billed as $15,416 per month, with additional time at $48 per hour. That pays for two full-time city police officers to support daily passenger pre-flight screening and flight departure, according to the contract.
“That takes them off the street, takes them out of patrol, puts them over at the airport for a period of time, which burdens the police force and takes away from what their attention is focused on,” Mr. Gray said. “We think this is a better way to do it, it’s more cost effective for the Bridge and Port Authority to do it this way.”
Second is a relatively common home rule bill that extends the state’s authorization for St. Lawrence County to collect an additional 1% of sales and compensating use tax.
Mr. Gray said there are a few bills he is hoping to push forward in the closing days of the legislative session, like one that would reauthorize an agreement for the New York Power Authority to provide St. Lawrence County with 20 megawatts of power in Massena from the Moses-Saunders Power Dam for economic development or sale, with proceeds going to economic development projects.
NYPA has been providing 10 megawatts of power to the county since 2020, but the original agreement called for 20 megawatts, which Mr. Gray said he would like to see restored.
“It’s a good bill that has laid fallow for four years, and we picked it up off the table,” he said.
Another bill Mr. Gray is pushing to pass before the end of session is one to rename State Route 180 in LaFargeville in honor of Peyton L.S. Morse, the young LaFargeville and Watertown firefighter who died at a state training facility in 2021.
“There’s an opportunity to pay tribute to a life that was cut short,” Mr. Gray said. “I think it’s the least we can do in terms of honoring his memory.”
Another bill that Mr. Gray is working on with Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, would provide accidental death benefits to David M. Morse, Peyton’s father. Under state law, death benefits are typically directed to the spouse or children of a state employee who dies in an accident while on the job, as the late Mr. Morse did. But he had neither a wife nor children, leaving his accidental death benefit uncollectable. The bill written by Mr. Gray and Mr. Walczyk would narrowly allow David Morse to receive the benefit for Peyton.
Mr. Gray said that bill has taken a significant amount of work to develop, and has required much collaboration with state departments.
“The Office of the State Comptroller has helped us put together all the actuarial information,” he said.
Mr. Gray said he and his staff, as well as Sen. Walczyk, have worked with officials in the comptroller’s office, and got the bill’s language cleared with them.
“We hope that has some weight to it when we go to pass these things, but we’ll see,” he said.
That bill remains in the committees it was directed to when introduced in the Senate and Assembly in mid-May.
Mr. Gray said that bill, and another that would allow the town of Massena to issue bonds to cover the cost of the former Massena Memorial Hospital pension program, are priorities for him in the next legislative session if they don’t move now.
“If those do not go through this session, we will begin working on that immediately for the next session,” Mr. Gray said.
As for other bills that Mr. Gray has introduced this session, odds are slim they will move forward. That includes his legislation to make swatting a more serious crime, which garnered attention after the swath of false reports of major incidents at schools across New York.
There are a few other pieces of legislation under consideration that would do something similar, and Mr. Gray said he’d be happy to see any of them move forward.
“My objective is to get done what is in the legislation, and achieving that goal is what matters,” he said.
A bill that would allow the city of Ogdensburg to tax the abandoned state-owned properties in its borders, like the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the abandoned portions of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, is unlikely to move forward this session.
“We will go back to work on that one,” Mr. Gray said.
And a bill that would allow the state to recognize the teaching certificates of the spouses of soldiers stationed in New York will have to be narrowed, Mr. Gray said.
“It won’t pass the way it’s written,” he said.
He said he plans to narrow the scope of the bill, to have it only apply to the school districts around Fort Drum.
All of this, he says, can be prepared over the summer. Mr. Gray will retain a staff presence in Albany, with his legislative director working in the capital to prepare bills for the upcoming session.
Mr. Gray said this year was atypical for legislative progress, and blamed the late state budget for the delay.
“People say, ‘How does the late budget affect me?’ This is how it affects you,” he said. “All these local bills are jammed up, so yes a late budget has ramifications, not only for itself but for the subsequent order of business.”
