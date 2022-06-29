WATERTOWN — Results are in, and it appears that Scott A. Gray has won the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District.
Mr. Gray ended Tuesday night with 3,423 votes to Ms. Duffy’s 3,046, meaning Mr. Gray led by 377 votes in total, according to unofficial results.
As results came in Tuesday night, Mr. Gray held a lead in Jefferson County while Ms. Duffy retained a smaller lead in St. Lawrence County. That trend stayed true throughout the night, and Mr. Gray’s early lead in the race kept on throughout the night.
Both candidates said they were cautiously optimistic Tuesday night, relying on strategies and voter turnout in their home counties to carry them across the finish line.
By the end of the initial count on Tuesday, Mr. Gray won Jefferson County with 2,353 votes to Ms. Duffy’s 1,861, or 55% to Ms. Duffy’s 44%. There was one write-in ballot cast.
In St. Lawrence County, Ms. Duffy had 1,195 votes to Mr. Gray’s 1,070, or 52% to 47%.
At his election night party at Watertown’s Italian American Civic Association, Mr. Gray celebrated his win surrounded by friends, family and co-workers.
He said he anticipated it would become a close race, after Ms. Duffy turned to an aggressive campaign strategy, sending a lot of campaign mail and making appearances across the district toward the end of the race.
He said he has a slight disadvantage, running against Ms. Duffy and her support from Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who is vacating the 116th Assembly seat as he runs unopposed for a state Senate seat.
“I campaigned against two people, not just one,” he said. “I campaigned against the incumbent and Susan.”
Ms. Duffy could not be reached for comment on the results Tuesday night.
While Ms. Duffy has lost the primary, she has promised to run on the Conservative line, which she secured without a primary election, so her race against Mr. Gray is not over yet.
On Tuesday night, Mr. Gray said he wanted to respect the Republican primary results and believes Ms. Duffy should do the same.
He said he believes he will be even more successful in the general election against an opponent, because of his long history working for voters during his time as Jefferson County legislator, and has a history of working across the aisle with Democrats to achieve legislative goals.
Tuesday’s results are unlikely to change much but are still not considered final. The elections boards in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties will have to certify the results, which is anticipated to take a few days to a week.
