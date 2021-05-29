CANTON — St. Lawrence County has becomes home to the newest trail challenge in New York state, the Great 8 Challenge.
The Great 8 Challenge features three challenges: the Riverside Run, which includes water views, diverse terrain and the option for a long or short trail along the five major rivers in St. Lawrence County; Nature Nuts, which includes nature-filled hikes with interpretive signs, wildlife lookouts, boardwalks and birding across St. Lawrence County; and the Waterfall Crawl, which includes a series of lesser-known hikes with falling water.
The Riverside Run challenge includes Copper Rock Falls, Crooked Creek Preserve MacSherry Trail, Maple City Trail, Moore Trail, Red Sandstone Trail, Richards Landing Dike Trail, Southville State Forest Trail and Stone Valley Trail.
“The trail challenge is really to show local people and visitors how much there is to offer in St. Lawrence County,” St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse said. “Often people are traveling to go hiking when we have so many trails in our own backyard.”
The Nature Nuts challenge includes Abbie Picquet Trail, Edwards Nature Trail, Indian Creek Nature Trail, Lost Pond Trail, Munter Trail, Nicandri Nature Center-Robert Moses State Park, Red Barn Preserve and Wilson Hill WMA-Nature Trails.
“This also gives people who aren’t necessarily hikers the opportunity to do something with their families and see these trails,” Mrs. Rouse said. “A lot of these trails are really accessible, you can push a stroller or wheelchair on them. You don’t have to be super athletic or need any technical gear to enjoy these trails in St. Lawrence County.”
The last of the three challenges, the Waterfall Crawl, includes Basford Falls, Greenwood Creek State Forest, Harper’s Falls Trail, Hart’s Falls Preserve, Heritage Park Trail, Lampson Falls Trail, Rainbow Falls and Sinclair Falls.
To participate in any or all of the Great 8 Trail Challenges, participants must create an online account at www.slctrails.com to log their hikes.
People are allowed to backlog until Jan. 1, 2020, Mrs. Rouse said.
“We realize a lot of people were out and about during the peak of the pandemic,” she added, “and we want to give them credit for that.”
Once all trails in the challenge are completed and logged, participants earn a digital badge and can buy a sticker or patch through the website.
“Trail challenges have become really popular across the country and the world,” Mrs. Rouse said. “We have some in the county, but this is a really great opportunity for people who like hiking to come and visit St. Lawrence County. It also provides an alternative option to some of the trail challenges in the county that can be challenging to people.
“The Great 8 is meant for those who are new to the outdoors, might have limited abilities, just like getting outside, or those who have young families or elderly family members,” she added.
