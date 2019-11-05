The Great American stores on State Street in Watertown and Route 3 in Star Lake will close, according to a Facebook page for the stores.
The owner, L.K.B. Enterprises, owned by Randall D. “Randy” Lockwood, wrote Tuesday that it could not “overcome the ever changing landscape of the grocery business, it’s expenses, and extreme competition from the corporate giants,” resulting in the closure of the two north country stores at an unspecified date. It also announced the June 8 closure of their Boonville store on Facebook in May.
“We can no longer service the community the way that we want and have for the last 23 years in Watertown, and the last 3 years in Star Lake,” the company wrote in its Tuesday post.
Mr. Lockwood opened the Star Lake store in 2016. The next year, he opened a new barbecue eatery in his Watertown store, Holy Smokes N’ Floats Barbecue Snack Shack.
Mr. Lockwood could not immediately be reached for additional comment.
