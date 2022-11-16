The 440-foot tanker Damia Desgagnes makes her way up the St. Lawrence River as she passes the Clayton Yacht Club in April 2021. She was built in 2017 to be the first Canadian-flagged tanker to have a duel-fuel-powered propulsion system, one being liquid natural gas. Under LGN power, the ship emits 85% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) particulates and 99% less sulfur oxide (SOx) particulates and 55% less carbon dioxide. Watertown Daily Times