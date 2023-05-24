MASSENA — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. (GLS) has welcomed the newest addition to its fleet.

The harbor tugboat Seaway Trident arrived in Massena on May 4 after beginning its journey from the Washburn & Doughty Shipyard in East Boothbay, Maine, in late April. It had completed sea trials earlier this year and has already started maintenance operations on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, answers questions during a press conference on May 24 at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident passes under the Seaway international bridge as it arrives at Snell Lock on May 3. Seaway Trident tugboat will carry out various duties on the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, including routine maintenance of lock structures, maintenance of aids to navigation, emergency response and removal of ice from lock walls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
