Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident passes under the Seaway International bridge as it arrives at Snell Lock on May 3. The Seaway Trident tugboat will carry out various duties on the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, including routine maintenance of lock structures, maintenance of aids to navigation, emergency response and removal of ice from lock walls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident passes under the Seaway international bridge as it arrives at Snell Lock on May 3. Seaway Trident tugboat will carry out various duties on the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, including routine maintenance of lock structures, maintenance of aids to navigation, emergency response and removal of ice from lock walls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A view of the bridge of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident, docked Wednesday on the lower wall at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, answers questions during a press conference on May 24 at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, answers questions during a press conference on May 24 at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., stands Wednesday on the deck of the Seaway Trident tugboat, the newest addition to the corporation’s fleet, at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident, docked Wednesday on the lower wall at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident passes under the Seaway International bridge as it arrives at Snell Lock on May 3. The Seaway Trident tugboat will carry out various duties on the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, including routine maintenance of lock structures, maintenance of aids to navigation, emergency response and removal of ice from lock walls. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A view of the bridge of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.’s newest tugboat Seaway Trident, docked Wednesday on the lower wall at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Adam Tindall-Schlicht, answers questions during a press conference on May 24 at Eisenhower Lock in Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Pictured on a rainy Wednesday, the Eisenhower Lock visitor center construction is progressing on schedule. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Seen past the hands-free mooring system at Eisenhower Lock on May 24, construction of the new visitor center is progressing on schedule. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
MASSENA — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. (GLS) has welcomed the newest addition to its fleet.
The harbor tugboat Seaway Trident arrived in Massena on May 4 after beginning its journey from the Washburn & Doughty Shipyard in East Boothbay, Maine, in late April. It had completed sea trials earlier this year and has already started maintenance operations on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
GLS Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said the 60-foot-long, 27-foot-wide tugboat will carry out a variety of maintenance duties on the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway, including routine maintenance of lock structures, maintenance of aids to navigation, emergency response and removal of ice from lock walls.
“This is replacing the tug Performance, which has been in operation here for the U.S. Seaway for several decades,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said. “We’re really excited. This complements the already received tugboat, the Seaway Guardian, which was received here in Massena a couple of years ago.”
He said the Seaway Trident is the smaller of the two tugboats.
“What’s exciting about her delivery is really this is a smaller ice class vessel that has the flexibility and nimbleness that really is going to add to and complement our fleet,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said. “Tugboats like the Trident, like the Guardian are incredibly consequential in terms of our ability to keep the locks fully available for vessel calls through the navigation season, especially in conditions where ice and snow are present towards the beginning of the shipping season, the middle of March each year, and especially towards the end of the shipping season, which generally takes place towards the end of December on an annual basis.”
He said about 120 federal employees are based in the north country and working for the Seaway.
“Nine individuals work in our Marine Services Team that are fully qualified to operate and support both the use of the Guardian and the Trident by and large,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said.
He said the Seaway Trident has “an array of services that it could provide.”
“It’s specifically outfitted to do some unique work during the winter season with ice removal from the lock walls themselves,” he said. “But both of the tugboats can help us with some of our operational responsibilities in terms of annual buoy removal, vessel assist and other safety-related elements.”
“It will also be used for maintenance purposes as well,” said Chris Guimond, director of lock operations. “We do a lot of maintenance on the locks. This will be able to push our barge and carry some equipment back and forth.”
The Seaway Guardian, meanwhile, was pulled from buoy retrieval in late December after issues were detected and has not returned to service. The tug was east of Morrisburg, Ontario, en route to Clayton to begin buoy retrieval from Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River.
“I believe it was yesterday in which we publicly offered a bid for some of that drydock work that we’re undertaking with the Guardian,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said.
He said a zinc anode problem with the tugboat was identified.
“The decision to take the Guardian, even though a new vessel, after the zinc anode problem was identified, was one that I really stand by. With a $24 million tugboat investment, we expect the Guardian to operate for decades ahead,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said. “I would rather be conservative, making sure that we’re doing everything that we can to understand what happened in those early weeks of her use, address it now, allowing her to operate successfully for many, many decades ahead.”
He said that if all goes well, the drydock and repair work would take place over the summer, “ideally returning her to service late this year or early next year.”
“It depends on the nature of the work and how the contract goes,” he said.
The Seaway Guardian replaced the Robinson Bay, which was built in 1958. Its primary missions are buoy maintenance and ice management. It is also equipped to assist in firefighting and emergency operational response on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.