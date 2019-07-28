The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for The Shop Around the Corner on July 19. The Shop Around the Corner offers a fun and nostalgic shopping experience, focusing on items you can hold in your hand and give as a gift. The store is located on 32 Andrews St., Massena, and can be reached at 315-528-0885. The Facebook Page is https://www.facebook.com/satcmassena/. From left: Toby Violi, Farmer’s Insurance, Massena Chamber; Matthew LeBire Village Deputy; Kelli Curran Curran Renewable Energy, Massena Chamber; Eric Gustafson, Pease & Gustafson; Nance Arquiett, Stockholm St. Lawrence County Legislator; Sam Carbone, Town Council Member; Denise Murphy, owner; Jim Murphy, owner; Steve O’Shaughnessy, Town Supervisor; Joann Cohen, Ernie Cohen, Nancy Higgins, Jason Hendriks, H3 Designs, Massena Chamber; Nathan Lashomb, Forevermore Studio, Massena Chamber.
