The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at its new location at 318 Ford Street. The ceremony was Aug. 22. The public is invited to stop in to t he new office to take a tour, shop “The Crescent” store, pick up local information on points of interest,or just to say hello. Regular office hours are: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 315-393-3620 or email chamber gisco.net. From left are Chamber Board Members: Kevin McDonough (Community Representative); Lisa Woodward (North Country Savings Bank); Eliza Hand, Chamber office volunteer; Laura Pearson, Executive Director, Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce; Craig Chevalier (NBT Bank) and Richard Tacchino (St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union). Sean McNamara Photo
