CANTON — Municipal officials are hosting two “Greet the Green” tours of the Canton village park this week.
The walking tours will highlight upcoming work to prune healthy trees, remove dead and dying trees and plant new trees. The work is expected to begin this fall as part of previous grant awards from the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Urban and Community Forestry program.
The work will involve enhancing 48 healthy trees, removing an estimated 12 trees and planting up to 24 new trees.
The tours will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Participants are asked to meet at the fountain at the center of the green.
