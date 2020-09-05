North country natives contend for St. Lawrence County judge seat; voter registration deadline approaching
CANTON — Where the ceiling meets the back wall of St. Lawrence County Courtroom C, a more than 500-year-old phrase is striped across the crown…
RENSSELAER FALLS — Standing in the kitchen of the house he built, Gregory P. Storie looked out at the land his family has owned for generations — more than 100 years, he estimated.
His father and aunt live on properties adjacent to his, and Mr. Storie’s home now stands among fields his grandfather once tended.
“I love this community,” Mr. Storie said last week. “It’s surrounded by family and long-term friends, and it’s a great place to raise a family.”
With his wife Danielle and 7-year-old son Archer, the Stories enjoy life outside the Rensselaer Falls village center and 10 miles from nearby Canton, where he previously served as village justice beginning in 2010.
The Canton village justice position, he said, was an initial “long-term goal” he set after becoming an attorney, but that goal has shifted as he vies for the open St. Lawrence County Court judge seat this fall.
A graduate of Canton’s Hugh C. Williams High School with an undergraduate degree in psychology from SUNY Potsdam, Mr. Storie studied law at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and returned to the north country with his law degree and two years of practice behind him in 2007.
His psychology background, he said, has informed his understanding of justice and equipped him to work as a judiciary professional.
“I think I’ve always wanted to help people,” he said. “There’s a lot of pain in the world, I’m not blind to that. So I thought a psychology background would be a great way to be of help to others.”
Mr. Storie has worked in both county criminal and family court over the last 13 years, with his focus on representing children in family court since the birth of his son.
“That’s where my heart is,” he said, adding that he has primarily been concerned with “protecting the most vulnerable among us from the most evil among us.”
Issues of abuse, neglect, family offenses and domestic violence pervade the cases he works, he said, which often involve criminal charges and “some of the most complex legal issues and heartbreaking facts in the entire legal system.”
Recalling centuries-old philosophical frameworks of justice, Mr. Storie said justice requires wisdom, truth, and importantly, compassion.
“I believe I check those boxes,” he said.
Mr. Storie will carry the nomination of the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties Nov. 3.
More information about his campaign is viewable at gregstorie.com. Public official endorsements include:
— U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville
—State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton
— State Sen. Betty O. Little, R-Queensbury
—State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome
— Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown
— Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River
— Assemblyman Robert J. Smullen, R-Meco
— St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena
