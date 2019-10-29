MASSENA — Sen. Joseph A. Griffo had a first-hand look at what’s offered at Trinity Catholic School during a tour on Thursday morning.
Accompanying Mr. Griffo, R-Rome, were Principal Joyce Giroux, Advancement Director Kerri Baillargeon and Mayor Timmy J. Currier.
Ms. Giroux carried a shoulder bag containing items that would be necessary in case of an emergency, something she said she brings with her whenever she leaves the office.
Among the items were a walkie talkie to communicate with other school personnel and a binder containing the school’s safety plan.
“How about if they gave you an electronic device (to replace the binder)?” Mr. Griffo asked.
“That would be nice. Sign of the times,” Ms. Giroux said.
During a stop in Angela Saucier’s Pre-K4 classroom, the students sang a song for their guests. They also demonstrated a multi-sensory hallway setup in that wing of the school. It contains colorful alphabet letters, numbers, footprints and handprints pasted on the floor and walls for students to navigate as they’re heading from one room to the next.
The visit also included a stop in the school’s chapel, where individuals could go to pray or say the rosary.
“This is very nice. This is awesome,” Mr. Griffo said.
In addition, he met with members of the school’s dining hall staff as they prepared to serve the day’s lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. He learned that many items such as spaghetti are prepared fresh in the kitchen.
In the wing for grades four through six, Ms. Giroux showed the senator the routine students follow when they enter Jessica Woodard’s fourth-grade classroom. The female students hug their teacher, and the male students either offer a handshake or a high five.
“This is a great way to come into the classroom,” she said.
One student offered an impressive handshake before entering.
“That’s a great handshake,” Ms. Giroux said, inviting him to share a handshake with Mr. Griffo.
Inside the classroom, Mr. Griffo asked the students some questions and answered their questions. He noted that he represents three counties, stretching from the Utica and Rome area to Massena, a trip of about three hours. He also said that, with his schedule, he found it difficult to find time for recreational activities.
“I like to do the same things you do. Sometimes I don’t get the time, unfortunately,” Mr. Griffo said.
Meeting with students in Jamie Barnum’s music class, he said he sometimes had to make difficult decisions but always researched the topic before casting his vote.
“I have to do my homework. I have to listen to people and search my own heart. Sometimes it can be a difficult decision,” he said.
