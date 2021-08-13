OGDENSBURG — Corrections have been made at one monument at Ogdensburg’s veterans park and another will soon have more names added to it.
The monuments, located at Groulx Park, the city’s veterans park on Ford Street Extension, have been the project of Ogdensburg natives Chris Burrows and Brandon Mitchell who are looking to honor those who served their country from their hometown.
The Persian Gulf War monument had three changes to the names. The changes were made by Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. The two veterans had asked for help in finding any wrong spellings or initials on the monument.
“You couldn’t even tell they were changed,” said Mitchell, a U.S. Navy veteran, on the corrections.
Burrows, who served in the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard, agreed.
“They really did a great job on the corrections,” said Burrows.
There is currently only one name on the Global War on Terror monument – the late Nicholas J. “Nic” Sovie with the U.S. Marines. He will soon have company.
Mitchell and Burrows say that they have 22 confirmed additions for the monument. Two are still in active duty at this time. All 22 have been verified, according to the veterans.
“We closed it August 1 until next year when we will do it again,” said Mitchell.
They were not surprised at all by the number of additions, in fact they know there are more veterans from that war that came from Ogdensburg.
“There was a lot of people who joined up right after Sept. 11,” said Mitchell, adding “At least 10 people joined from my class after 9-11.”
Mitchell said it will cost $100 for each correction and $150 to add a whole name to the monument. It is unknown at this time when the additions will be made or if all will be able to be done at once.
The city of Ogdensburg has offered to pay for the work, according to the veterans.
