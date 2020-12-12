MASSENA — The Christmas spirit was on display and in action Saturday morning at the Massena Neighborhood Center as volunteers assembled bundles of holiday cheer for those in need.
Emily S. LaShomb, the director of the Neighborhood Center, has been working on the Christmas program for four years, and for the last two years has been assisted by Becky Clark, the center’s Christmas Coordinator.
“She’s my right-hand man,” Ms. LaShomb said. “I couldn’t do it without her.”
In the center’s large activity room, tables were covered with hundreds of paper bags, and down the middle of the room were stacks of canned goods, boxed dinners and other pantry staples ready for sorting and packaging.
The volunteers — some with Christmas sweaters and all wearing masks — who came from Alcoa, the Police Activities League of Massena and the Massena Drug Free Coalition, were assembling custom packages for each of the 248 recipients.
“They have lists for families of one up to nine, because we do have one family of nine,” Ms. LaShomb said.
Adjustments are made for vegetarians and people on gluten-free diets, Ms. Clark said.
“They get everything they need for Christmas dinner and up to three days after,” Ms. Clark said.
The packages include hats and mittens, toys for kids, gift cards and, this year, hand sanitizer and masks.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the distribution of packages is different this year. Only 17 of the packages will be delivered, the rest will be handed out starting Monday with clients picking them up curbside in 15-minute intervals. The usual one-day distribution will take five days this year.
Everything about the project was made just a bit more difficult because of pandemic restrictions.
Sign-ups, which used to be done in person, were taken over the phone.
“Before we were able to go into the high-rises to do applications, but because of restrictions we were unable to do that,” Ms. LaShomb said.
The Neighborhood Center has been fundraising for months. They’ve had a spaghetti dinner and the lights of its annual Memory Tree were turned on Friday. The money goes to buy the bulk of the food from the Central New York Food Bank.
Desserts were supplied by several Massena area churches.
The volunteers were moving quickly Saturday and Ms. LaShomb was hoping to have things completed before noon, but she wasn’t sure.
“With Alcoa, in the past, they would come in and we would step out of the way and they would be finished by 11 (a.m.). This year, it is a whole new program,” Ms. LaShomb said.
Volunteers had temperature checks as they entered the building and regular breaks to sanitize as they worked.
“Our main focus is to make sure everyone is safe and no one gets sick,” Ms. Lashomb said.
