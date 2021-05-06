CANTON — Throughout the 2021 growing season, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York is partnering with littleGrasse Community Farm on the Grow and Tell Project (part of TAUNY’s Folk to Table traditional foodways project), which will feature research and documentation, farm activities, digital productions, garden tours, and other public programs highlighting how littleGrasse Community Farm and other individuals and farms throughout New York’s north country grow food that reflects and sustains community members’ food traditions.
A major component of this project is developing a living seed bank (prioritizing edible plants), including seed storage and a sustaining demonstration plot helping grow, show, and preserve seeds of significance to people throughout Northern New York. These could be seeds people have saved themselves or have gotten otherwise — or specifically meaningful seeds and varieties they know of and would like help tracking down and preserving — that are connected to personal, familial, community, or cultural traditions or heritage, whether that heritage is locally-based or brought to the region from elsewhere.
For the project, TAUNY seeks to learn about and document meaningful seeds and varieties. The group wants to hear seed stories or personal knowledge. If possible, samples will be grown in a demonstration garden plot at littleGrasse Community Farm, to help preserve these varieties and educate others about them and their importance. Contact TAUNY Folk to Table Director Camilla Ammirati to share seeds and stories at camilla@tauny.org, 315-386-4289.
The Grow and Tell Project will also include other elements exploring and highlighting how the food we grow reflects and helps sustain our food traditions. Find more information about the project and upcoming features and events at tauny.org, This project is made possible by support from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
