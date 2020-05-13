GOUVERNEUR — Two corrections officers were injured by an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility on April 7, according to a news release Wednesday from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
An inmate who was being frisked before being placed in a special housing unit for disciplinary reasons turned and started shouting at an officer, according to the release. Another officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold and two other officers came to assist.
One of the assisting officers was hit in the mouth by the inmate, according to the release. The officer fell backwards and struck his head on a radiator.
The inmate continued to struggle until he was placed in restraints.
One officer had a bloody mouth, dizziness and a ringing in his ear; the other had a swollen elbow. Both were treated for their injuries and did not return to work.
The inmate, 27, is serving a two- to seven-year sentence for first-degree scheme to defraud, second-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The Gouverneur prison has been the site of several narcotics seizures recently. Most recently, prison staff discovered suboxone on orange film strips hidden behind stamps on envelopes mailed to inmates. The envelopes were addressed to two inmates, had different return addresses and were mailed from various locations in Upstate New York. Also discovered recently were amphetamines in two packages received in the mail room on April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.