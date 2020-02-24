FINE — For the third time in the same week, an Edwards man was arrested by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies for violating a court-mandated order of protection.
Clifton W. Guiles, 33, 2491 Route 58, was charged Feb. 21, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, after he was alleged to have contact with a protected party through an electronic message, deputies said.
He was arraigned in Fine Town Court before Town Justice Julie La Tray and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $300 cash bail or $500 bond.
Mr. Guiles was released Saturday after posting bail, according to a county jail official.
The Friday arrest followed an arrest on Feb. 18, on charges of felony first-degree criminal contempt, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Those charges stem from a Feb. 17 incident, during which, Mr. Guiles subjected a woman to physical contact and took her cell phone from her and damaged it, while a stay away order of protection was in place in favor of the woman.
The alleged incident was reported to have taken place at a residence on Youngs Road, Fine, in the presence of two children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old.
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond, and was released after posting bail.
Mr. Guiles was arrested again on Feb. 18, after reportedly going back to the Youngs Road residence where three protected parties were. For that order of protection violation, he was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, arraigned before Justice La Tray and released under probation supervision.
