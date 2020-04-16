MASSENA — The Massena Town Council’s Wednesday meeting, via Zoom Technologies, was running smoothly — until about 30 minutes into the session.
What had been a screen showing Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola, Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy suddenly vanished, replaced by someone who had hacked into the public meeting.
Mr. Carbone, who hosted the meeting, said that when he noticed the hackers on his screen, he tried to remove them, but was unsuccessful.
“Before that all happened, I noticed that I didn’t recognize some of the people that were attending. There were probably about eight people that I recognized. I tried to write down everybody that I could recognize,” he said.
At that point, he shut down the meeting and sent a new link to select individuals, and the general public was no longer able to participate.
“You’re opening yourself up to internet terrorism, which is quite shocking,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said he’s exploring other alternatives, such as using Facebook Live, which would still allow the capability for individuals, including board members who aren’t physically present, to comment.
“I think the sound will be better and people can comment. If people had questions, we could address that,” he said.
The Massena Village Board used Zoom for its recent budget meeting without any issues. But, Mayor Timmy J. Currier said, hacking is one of their concerns as they continue to hold meetings that are open to the public.
“We began discussing this prior to our budget hearing and frankly, nervously awaited such a hack. Thankfully it didn’t occur then, however we fully anticipate it, and we are trying to find a way to balance the need to conduct our business while we meet the requirements of the Opens Meeting Law,” he said.
“Our team is on it, and I am optimistic, however this is complicated. Isn’t it disappointing with all that local governments are dealing with, we have to put resources toward this type of behavior,” Mr. Currier said.
Canton Town Council experienced a similar hacking scenario just before its April 8 meeting started.
An unidentified user, who did not activate their video function, joined the meeting with town council and a few members of the public shortly before Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley called the meeting to order.
Canton’s joint town and village communications and technology committee has facilitated Zoom meetings for the town council and village board since the municipality first shifted to virtual meetings on March 30.
Village trustees Carol Pynchon and Anna Sorensen moderate town meetings as communications and technology representatives, and town council members Bob Washo and Karin Blackburn moderate for village meetings as representatives of the joint committee.
Ms. Pynchon and Ms. Sorensen asked the user to identify themselves by entering their name into the system. Shortly after the moderators requested that, “julia” appeared on the user’s screen. Two apparently different voices came through the profile, one repeating obscenities.
The moderators were able to remove the user, and the meeting commenced.
When executive sessions take place — during Canton village board meetings, for instance — town moderators have been asked to transfer ownership of the digital meeting to a user from the village board, and all non-village board members are removed from the meeting until the executive session concludes. The same concept applies to Canton town council meetings.
The public is invited to attend Canton’s virtual meetings, as required by Open Meetings Law, but those interested are asked to register for meetings through Canton’s website ahead of time, so moderators know who to expect when admitting meeting participants.
The New York Conference of Mayors has addressed the issue surrounding the Open Meetings Law during the pandemic. They said if a meeting is scheduled, public bodies have three options in conducting it:
- Members of the public body are physically present, but the general public is not allowed to physically attend the meeting location; the public must be allowed to view or listen to such meetings and the public body must record and later transcribe such meetings.
- Members of the public body meet via conference call or videoconference, with no in-person location; the public must be allowed to listen to or view such meetings and the public body must record and later transcribe such meetings; or
- Members of the public body are either physically present or participating via videoconferencing and the general public is allowed to physically attend the meeting location(s) in person as is provided for under the Open Meetings Law.
Times Staff Writer Ellis Giacomelli contributed to this report.
