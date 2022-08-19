Hadian relocates to EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton

CANTON — Kimberly (McKenney) Hadian, MD, has relocated from St. Lawrence Health’s DeKalb Junction Health Center to the Family Practice office in the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street, Canton.
Dr. Hadian’s former patients have the choice of continuing to see her at her new location, or remain a patient of the DeKalb Junction Health Center. Nicole Coates, NP, has assumed the role as the new provider at the center.
