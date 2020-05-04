CANTON — Margaret G. Haggard was sworn in to fill the seat of her husband, David A. Haggard, on the St. Lawrence County Legislature during Monday night’s full Board of Legislature meeting.
Mr. Haggard resigned from his elected seat on the legislature on March 30 to take the position of general counsel to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
Mrs. Haggard will serve District 10, Potsdam, until Dec. 31. An election for the seat will be held in November.
Mrs. Haggard was sworn in the Legislative Chamber, wearing a mask, with Mr. Haggard holding the Bible she was sworn in on.
“I’m honored to have been asked to represent the people of District 10 and I look forward to serving my home district,” Mrs. Haggard said after her swearing-in. “I would like to urge my constituents to contact me with any concerns, questions or ideas.”
Mrs. Haggard than told Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, that she will be recusing herself from any matter to include discussion and voting regarding the Department of Social Services, or its employees, either directly or indirectly that comes before this board, due to her personal relationship with her husband.
An ad hoc committee made of up of the Democratic legislators and chaired by Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, interviewed two candidates before settling on Mrs. Haggard, Mr. Arquiett told the Times.
“We conducted a process that involved conversation with the search committee,” Mr. Arquiett said. “As the chairman I reached out to the county Democratic chair with the village of Potsdam Democratic chair in pursuit of candidates and we had a couple of different people that were interested in the position and, through an interview process, and further conversations, Margaret was the best qualified and really has a great background for doing what we do and has a lot of plans in how she wants to improve around the Potsdam area.”
Mrs. Haggard is a Potsdam native, a graduate of the University of San Francisco with B.A. & M.B.A. and a teaching credential from Texas A.&M. She is also a former Potsdam village justice.
Mr. Arquiett pointed to Mrs. Haggard’s mother, the late Ruth F. Garner, as a someone who was a “legacy” in Potsdam and was a study for Mrs. Haggard.
Mrs. Garner, who died Oct. 18, 2017, was the first woman to be elected to Potsdam’s village Board of Trustees, in 1973. She also became the municipality’s first female mayor in 1977, holding that position twice, from 1977 to 1981 and from 1993 to 2005, a total of 16 years.
“Margaret’s mom was absolutely a legacy in Potsdam, so she certainly, to a degree, grew up in and around politics,” Mr. Arquiett said. “And she had a very, very stellar resume and a strong background working with children and working with universities, which we know are both rich in Potsdam, so she just seemed to be a good fit and I’m very excited to work with her.”
Mr. Arquiett said he understood that it might raise a few eyebrows that Mrs. Haggard is replacing her husband, but he said it didn’t play a part in the interviewing and nominating process.
“That’s for people to decide on how they feel about that, but it didn’t weigh in with the search committee or myself in filling Dave’s replacement,” he said.
Mr. Lightfoot told the Times said the appointment and approval of Mrs. Haggard is all part of a 1978 Local Law 7 that mandates the process.
“In fairness, if we lost a Republican legislator, it would be all of the Republicans that would be appointed to the committee bring forward a name to replace the vacant seat,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “So it works both ways.”
