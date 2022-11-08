POTSDAM — Potsdam Town Justice David A. Haggard has unofficially won another term on the bench.
Mr. Haggard, a Democrat, defeated his Republican opponent Kenneth “Juddy” Plumb with a vote tally of 1,918 to 1,809 at the end of Tuesday night with all precincts counted. The result has yet to be certified.
An attorney with experience with prosecution and defense, this will be Mr. Haggard’s second term.
Mr. Haggard is a former defense attorney representing clients accused of major crimes, a former St. Lawrence County chief assistant district attorney and general counsel to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
