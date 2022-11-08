Incumbent Haggard leans into time as prosecutor and defender

David A. Haggard

POTSDAM — Potsdam Town Justice David A. Haggard has unofficially won another term on the bench.

Mr. Haggard, a Democrat, defeated his Republican opponent Kenneth “Juddy” Plumb with a vote tally of 1,918 to 1,809 at the end of Tuesday night with all precincts counted. The result has yet to be certified.

