Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 9:18 am
ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 16 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
Among them is the Halfway House in Lisbon.
Also known as the Foote-Legge-Stocking Tavern, the Halfway House was built ca. 1807 in the town of Lisbon to facilitate mail delivery between Canton and Ogdensburg. Located on an important stagecoach route, it was a vital commercial and social hub for merchants, travelers, and residents and served as a place for church services, political gatherings, court proceedings, dances, and more.
The building’s architecture reflects Federal style influence, a style that dominated the American architectural landscape from about 1780 to 1830, and common in structures designed by builder Stillman Foote. The interior has strong Federal details, including the layout, wainscot, wood paneling, trim, and finishes. An interesting architectural feature is the hand-hewn canted purlin post framing with a continuous plate and polygonal ridge beam, which is an unusual framing system for houses in western and northern New York built during this period.
The Halfway House is a rare surviving example of a combination of residence and “public house” that reflects the evolution of the house from mail stop and tavern to residence.
State and National Register listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and incentives, such as matching State grants and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits.
The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, individually or as components of historic districts. Property owners, municipalities, and organizations from communities throughout the state sponsored the nominations.
Once recommendations are approved by the Commissioner, who serves as the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed by the National Park Service, and, once approved, entered on the National Register. More information, with photos of the nominations, is available on the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.
“These nominations showcase the New York spirit of innovation, adaptation, and community building that has existed for generations and continues to inspire us today,” Governor Hochul said. “Adding these sites to our historic registers broadens our understanding of New York history and encourages us to learn more about our diverse, collective past.”
