POTSDAM — Lynn A. Hall is running for Potsdam Town Council on the Sensible People Party ticket.
Ms. Hall, chair of the Department of Advanced Studies in Education as well as an associate professor at SUNY Potsdam, said she has lived in Potsdam for 21 years and wants to get more involved in local politics.
She said that when she was looking for opportunities to serve the community, two acquaintances who worked with the town approached her to ask if she would run. After a night of deliberation, she decided to say yes.
Ms. Hall said her myriad leadership roles, particularly at SUNY Potsdam, have prepared her to handle the deliberative and consensus-building nature of the town council.
Apart from teaching at SUNY Potsdam, Ms. Hall has served on various Senate committees at the university, and has chaired a few of them.
“I think the educational institutions are a big partner in what makes a community,” Ms. Hall said.
She is also a union delegate for United University Professions.
“This position has made me really aware of union issues, which a town board council member ought to be,” she said.
She said her roles have also fostered her concern for due process, having served in those positions where it has to be applied in meetings.
Ms. Hall has also been involved with the Potsdam Central School District doing professional development, as well as being president of the PTA for a couple years.
“I’m ready and excited to apply some of these skills in a different arena besides the college campus,” she said.
She said some of her goals as a town councilor would be to protect the local environment and encourage small business development.
“I think our water, our wildlife and our greenspace are important resources to preserve,” she said.
She also underscored the need for wider broadband access, which she said would help attract businesses to the north country and Potsdam in particular.
“I’m ready to apply everything I’ve learned as a leader to facilitate collaboration between the different constituents who serve the town, and whom the town serves,” she said.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
