WATERTOWN — Alex V. Hammond, the 24-year-old supervisor of a town in St. Lawrence County, got his campaign for the 116th Assembly District seat going Tuesday in a speech to supporters at the Paddock Arcade.
Mr. Hammond, who’s in his third year of supervising Waddington, spoke for less than 10 minutes in his announcement speech. He touched on unemployment, infrastructure and poverty. Then he went off-script to talk about the recently passed bail reform legislation, which has been criticized by many district attorneys’ offices and police departments in the area for its ostensible leniency on offenders.
“The biggest problem I have with the bail reform law,” Mr. Hammond said, “is that when it was being passed over a year ago, nobody was running to the media and nobody was saying this law was going to be absolutely horrible and atrocious and hurt people in our communities. It was only until after it became law and instituted this year that people started having a problem with it. And I think those are the political games we’re seeing in Albany.”
He said the legislation shouldn’t be retroactively amended; rather it should have been debated more on the assembly and senate floor.
Jon Hall, chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, introduced Mr. Hammond to the crowd of friends, family members and supporters. Mr. Hall highlighted the supervisor’s background, saying Mr. Hammond went to Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Pennsylvania after graduating high school in Waddington.
After graduating with an associate’s degree in government and politics, Mr. Hammond went on to Cornell University, where he studied industrial and labor relations.
While at Cornell in 2017, Mr. Hammond ran for supervisor of Waddington and won, making him the youngest supervisor in state history.
“I am confident with his ability to connect with the voters in this district,” Mr. Hall said, “and to listen to their concerns and to be the voice in Albany for everyone in the 116th Assembly District.”
Mr. Hammond noted in his speech that Jefferson County has the second highest unemployment rate in the state, while St. Lawrence is right behind at third. He said programs like Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), which partners with school districts to meet educational needs, should be expanded. He said his campaign will fight the narrative that students need to go to college to be successful.
“There is a huge need for a blue collar workforce not just in the district, but all over the state and the nation,” he said. “We need to build relationships between employers, our friends in organized labor and workforce education programs to get the next generation working on and with the exact equipment that local companies are going to need operators for.”
Mr. Hammond also said 14.8 percent of people in Jefferson County are living below the poverty line, and that he’s a strong believer in helping people who are “less fortunate.”
“Just like our local municipalities seeking state funding for improvements, these people are not looking for a hand out,” Mr. Hammond said. “They want to pick themselves up by their own boot straps. They just need the boots. We need to give them boots.”
He also spoke about the opioid crisis, saying he wants to bring together the food banks, community centers and job placement agencies so that the “boots” can be provided.
“In my time as town supervisor, I have fulfilled the campaign promises that I made to my town,” he said, “and I will do the same if I am honored to be elected to this seat.”
