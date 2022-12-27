Hammond Fire and Rescue and Brier Hill Fire Department opened their fire halls to roughly 90 stranded motorists during the blizzard over the weekend.
On Friday night, the snow storm hit Hammond leaving many travelers stuck and stranded on the roads.
“We’ve never had to do this before,” said Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt. “We just had to do it. It wasn’t even thought about before. Once people started getting stranded and stuck on the roads and they had no place to go, that’s when we started bringing them back to the hall and making arrangements for food and everything.”
The Hammond Fire and Rescue saw no choice but to open its doors to those in need, stranded motorists and dogs alike.
“We had people from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon,” said Chief Bickelhaupt. “We had 51 stranded motorists and I think we had six dogs. There were a lot of people from Canada, as far away as Pennsylvania and even Ohio. People just trying to get to family for the holidays.”
The Hammond Fire and Rescue squad, as well as the sheriff’s department, brought those who were stranded safely to the fire hall.
“Some people were able to drive their own vehicles down to the hall, but other ones we went out and picked up with UTV’s from the sheriffs or we used our personal vehicles,” said Chief Bicklehaput.
With help from the community, the fire and rescue squad was able to provide blankets, cots, food and even presents to those who stayed at the hall.
“Over the course of the weekend we had 30 volunteers in and out,” said Chief Bickelhaput. “We had people bringing food, helping us serve meals, we had people that brought Christmas presents for the children that were there and making hot chocolate.”
There was even a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
“He just showed up,” said Chief Bicklehaupt. “I don’t know where he came from or how he got there. It was somebody from the community who came down. There were also a lot of people that brought presents from their own houses.”
By Christmas afternoon around 2 p.m., Chief Bicklehaupt said everyone who stayed at the hall was back on route to their destinations.
A few miles north of Hammond, the Brier Hill Fire Department also took in around 40 stranded motorists over the weekend.
“I want to thank everyone who helped man our station, take care of the approximately 40 stranded motorists from the blizzard we had the last two days,” said Brier Hill Fire Chief Shawn Macaulay in a Facebook post. “The crew fed and took great care of all who were staying at our shelter.”
With help from County Car 1, the fire department was able to get everything needed to “successfully rescue and check on all the stranded motorists.”
“Thanks to the St Lawrence County Sheriff’s, Gouverneur Fire, Saranac Lake Fire, Franklin County, Heuvelton Fire for bringing their track UTV’S, NYSP for bringing three snowmobiles to maneuver through the snow,” stated Chief Macaulay in the post.
Chief Macaulay also thanked those who helped prepare and serve food to those who found refuge at the fire hall and the Morristown Fire Department for bringing supplies to help those who stayed.
“All individuals left the station today after their cars were removed from the snow banks and ditches by Johnson’s Towing and brought to the station,” said Chief Macaulay. “Also a great job by our neighbors to the south who also took care of approximately 50 stranded motorists. That’s what a small community is all about.”
