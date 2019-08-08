HAMMOND — Year one was such a success that the Hammond Scottish Festival is coming back for a second year.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the town’s Scottish heritage will be celebrated through a variety of activities, history and culture.
“It started last year, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Scottish coming,” Town Historian Donna L. Demick said. “But people had wanted us to get something going ... and asked if we were going to do it again this year. This is like an experimental year to see if we can make a go of it as an annual thing.”
Before the day’s events take place at the museum grounds at 1A North Main St., Scottish-themed races will be held at the Hammond Central School with sign-in and registration between 8 and 9 a.m. The race course leads runners past original Scottish stone homesteads that were built in the early 1800s and their surrounding farmland.
As part of the museum grounds events, the festival kicks off with bagpiper Jeff Forsythe at 10 a.m. Robert Burns poems and recollections of the Burns festivals in Rossie will then take place. Throughout the day, there will be Celtic music and Scottish dancers; Daven Brigham of Tug Hill Heavies will demonstrate Highland games; a blacksmith — as well as a spinner and weaver — will be on site showcasing their craftsmanship; and an artisan marketplace will have Scottish-themed items for sale as well as food and drink.
There will be Scottish-themed relay races for kids as well as face painting, balloon twisting, and a petting zoo.
At the close of the festival, there will be a Golf Ball Drop where those who purchase tickets have an opportunity to win seven cash prizes. A limited number of tickets are being sold and may be purchased on the museum’s website or by contacting a museum member.
Admission to the festival is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Kids 5 years and under are free. Each admission button is numbered which enters the person into a drawing where the grand prize is an overnight stay for two at historic Singer Castle in Chippewa Bay.
For a list of times and events visit https://www.hammondmuseum.com/scottish-festival.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/911922062532737/ or contact Mrs. Demick at (315) 528-4742.
