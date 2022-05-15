Hammond Central School has released its class of 2022 leaders. The valedictorian is Cherie Hadlock, above . She will attend Clarkson University in the fall, majoring in supply chain management. Her favorite memory is “There’s no way to choose one moment from 13 amazing years at HCS; I have loved every moment!” Abigail Bresett, below, is this year’s salutatorian. She will attend SUNY Canton, majoring in nursing. Bresett gave this advice to underclassman — “Enjoy high school while you can. Find joy in every day that you spend here because senior year comes faster than you can even imagine.” Submitted photo
