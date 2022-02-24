WADDINGTON — After consideration, town supervisor and former Democratic Assembly candidate Alex V. Hammond will not run for the 116th Assembly District again.
In a press release sent Thursday, Mr. Hammond said he has heard from citizens and family, and decided that he won’t seek the seat at this time. Mr. Hammond unsuccessfully ran against Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, for the 116th District in 2020. When the assemblyman announced he’ll seek election to the state Senate next, Mr. Hammond’s name popped up as a potential Assembly candidate.
“I am humbled by the outpouring (of) support and encouragement I have received from my north country friends and neighbors, but another run is not feasible at this time,” he said.
Mr. Hammond was reelected Waddington town supervisor in 2021, and said he would like to focus on ensuring the town gets its fair share of sales tax revenue from St. Lawrence County.
“On the personal side, I need time to focus on my graduate studies and restoring my home,” he said.
Mr. Hammond is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University, and has been working on restoring his historic Waddington home for many years.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic also remains a virulent threat, and his continued work with the New York Army National Guard is too important to him to give up now.
“I encourage all the voters in the 116th District to do your research and support the candidate that will get the job done in Albany,” he said. “The far-left and far-right are not the solution.”
As of now, the race for the 116th Assembly District remains Republican-only. Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, is running for the party nod against Lisbon-area businesswoman Susan M. Duffy. Jefferson County Legislator Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown, also said he had been considering a run as a Republican before recently announcing he won’t seek the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.