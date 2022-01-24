HAMMOND — Hammond Fire and Rescue will hold its Friday, Feb. 4, pre-order, take-out only Fish Fry – Chicken Tender Dinner. Dinners include coleslaw, a fresh baked roll, and a choice of mac and cheese or french fries. Fish fry dinners are $13 and chicken tender dinners are $10. Take out only.
Dinners must be pre-ordered by calling 315-783-2396. Dinners can by picked up after 5 p.m. Friday, at the fire station located at 300 Lake St. Servers will bring orders to vehicles and will be following required health guidelines.
Hammond Fire and Rescue, Inc., is a not for profit organization that provides fire protection and ambulance service to the Village and Town of Hammond.
