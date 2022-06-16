HAMMOND — Hammond Historical Museum will host its 4th annual Scottish Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, on the museum grounds. Since the 2018 festival was such a success for the bicentennial celebration of the first Scottish settlers in Hammond, it was decided to make the festival an enjoyable annual fundraising event. Entrance fee is $5/person and $20 for a family of four or more.
The festival’s lineup of activities and entertainment for the day include a kilt walk/run and “Battle of the Ages” Highland game competition. Celtic music groups, Scottish dancers, clan representatives, unique craft vendors, food vendors, weaving and blacksmithing demos, a Scottish photo booth, a Scottish baking contest, kids’ obstacle course and a small petting zoo are planned for visitors of all ages.
The 5K Kilt Run/Walk, which is noncompetitive, will start before the festival with check-in at 7:45 a.m. at the museum. All those pre-registered ($30, ages 13 & up & $10, ages 7 to 12) by June 30th will receive a free T-shirt and free entrance to the festival. There will be a grand prize drawing ($100 cash donated by Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors) for the first 100 registrants in the adult division and a drawing for a pizza package (from Ogdensburg Pizza Hut) for the youth division. Kilts are required and details on how to get an affordable kilt and registration forms can be found on the website, www.hammondmuseum.com/scottish-festival.html. Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers will provide the Finish Line and free beverages.
Daven Brigham, a Highland Games champion from Carthage, has organized “Battle of the Ages,” since a Canadian team could not be established for the original plan of “Battle on the Border.” The competition will take place between athletes who are younger than 40 and those who are over 40, and it will go on throughout the day. Ten noted men and women athletes from the U.S. will compete. The caber toss and Scottish hammers are just two of the five events in the competition. A few of the sponsors are: Price Chopper Supermarket, Impact Nutrition and Dark Island Spirits.
Throughout the day, a variety of Celtic talents will fill the entertainment tent. The featured Celtic band is Kilrush, based out of the Southern Tier region of New York. Champion fiddler Don Woodcock, will perform with Dr. George Dodds on vocals and guitar. HUGs (Hammond Ukulele Group) will ham it up with some Celtic tunes and stories. Sharing her beautiful soft voice and guitar skills, Rene Corbin will add more Celtic tunes. The Reel Ottawa Dance Company will perform both Highland and Scottish country dances. In-between performances there may be a few poems and stories of local Scottish settlers, as well as a roll call of the clans.
The Scottish Festival Committee is pleased to announce seven prizes for this year’s raffle. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on the website, www.HammondMuseum.com, at the museum, or with festival committee members. 1st Prize: one night stay for two at Singer Castle’s Royal Suite on Dark Island-$850 Value (courtesy of Dark Island Tours Inc. and boat transportation provided by Schermerhorn Harbor LLC). 2nd Prize: $500 cash (donated by a festival friend).3rd Prize: Big M 3 Minute Grocery Grab (up to $400 in free groceries at Alex Bay Big M),. 4th Prize: kayak (courtesy of LP Thompson Insurance). 5th Prize: two round -trip tickets to Boston or Baltimore (via Massena Airport and courtesy of Boutique Air). 6th Prize: one night stay and dinner for two at the Brae Loch Inn (Courtesy of Jim & Val Barr, the Brae Loch Inn, Cazenovia). 7th Prize: propane fire pit ($450 value, courtesy of Lowe’s of Ogdensburg).
Please note that because of events that occurred last year, only registered service animals can be allowed at the festival. There will be folding chairs and bleachers for seating, but visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs. For further information, go to www.HammondMuseum.com or call Donna at 315-528-4742.
