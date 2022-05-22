HAMMOND — On July 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammond Historical Museum will host its 4th annual Scottish Festival. Since the 2018 festival was such a success for the bicentennial celebration of the first Scottish settlers in Hammond, it was decided to make this increasingly popular festival an annual fundraising event. Entrance fee is $5 per person and $20 for a family of four or more.
The festival committee has a line-up of activities and entertainment scheduled for the day.
The festival kicks off with a noncompetitive 5K Kilt Run/Walk. Bakers also have a chance to participate in a Scottish baking contest that morning.
Throughout the day, there will be a “Battle of the Ages” Highland games competition on the athletics field. Lively Celtic music groups and Scottish dancers will provide entertainment all day under the big tent. Throughout the grounds, one can explore family connections with clan representatives, purchase unique items from a variety of craft vendors, and interact with authentic weaving and blacksmithing demonstrators. For more fun, there is a Scottish photo booth, a kids’ castle obstacle course, and a small petting zoo that will be sure to please visitors of all ages.
For more detailed information, one may go to the website, www.HammondMuseum.com or call Donna at 315-528-4742
