HAMMOND — A Hammond man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting Wednesday that he received sexually explicit images from a 14-year-old Alabama girl.
Dean Brooks, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Utica, to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, both felonies.
According to U.S. Attorneys, Brooks admitted that he used his Yahoo email account to request and receive seven sexually explicit images from the female child during a two-week period in December 2017. A subsequent federal search warrant executed at his residence uncovered nine additional pornographic images of children that Brooks had downloaded from the internet to his cellular phone.
Brooks was ordered detained until his Aug. 13 sentencing. According to prosecutors, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 for each conviction, five years of post-release supervision and requirement that he register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.