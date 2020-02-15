A Hammond man was arrested by state police Monday after a one-car motor vehicle crash in the town of Macomb.
Police said Lonny S. Petrie, 51, was operating a 2006 Honda Accord driving east on Hutton Road around 5:32 p.m., when the vehicle slid through the intersection with Route 58.
The vehicle then exited the roadway into a ditch off the east shoulder of the intersection.
After responding to the scene, police determined Mr. Petrie was driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent.
In New York state, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher is grounds for DWI, and 0.18 percent or higher constitutes aggravated DWI.
Mr. Petrie was charged with aggravated DWI and released on appearance tickets for Macomb Town Court.
Potsdam police charged Trevor Law, 26, Theresa, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop around 10:38 p.m. Monday in the village.
Police said Mr. Law was observed traveling east on Sandstone Drive without the vehicle’s plate lamps illuminated. During the stop, police determined Mr. Law’s license to be suspended.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Zachary J. Mullaly, 30, Ogdensburg, with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash Monday on Route 37 in the town of Waddington.
Deputies said Mullaly was driving a vehicle on Route 37 when he struck guiderails, causing “significant damage to the guiderails and his vehicle.”
A drug recognition expert determined Mr. Mullaly was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash. He was also cited for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent.
He was released on appearance tickets for Waddington Town Court.
