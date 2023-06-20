MADRID — Franklin J. Preston, 42, Hammond, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal substance in non-original container following an investigation into the theft of tire rims in the town of Madrid on June 17, according to state police.
Troopers said Mr. Preston stole multiple tire rims valued at $1,275 from property in the town of Madrid. During the course of the investigation, Mr. Preston was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia that was identified as methamphetamine, according to police.
