Hammond man charged with mischief, contempt
GOUVERNEUR — Village police charged Michael C. Devito, 26, Hammond, with fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Police charge at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6, at an unspecified location in the village, Mr. DeVito grabbed another person’s iPhone 6s, while she was attempting to call 911 to report an altercation. According to police, he slammed the phone onto the ground, breaking it. Mr. DeVito then pushed the woman and stepped on her hand while she was picking up her phone, police said.
Mr. DeVito released with tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.