Hammond’s farmers and artisans market is seeking vendors for its upcoming season.
Since 2012, Hammond’s farmers and artisans market has offered locally grown produce to the community.
Located at 14 Main St. in downtown Hammond this year, the market will run from June 16 to Sept. 15 every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering a wide variety of local goods.
“We really try to push the local farmers’ produce and homemade goods, we even have Amish baked goods as well,” said the market’s co-manager Brooke Stark. “We have some craft vendors as well, but we are looking for more vendors to add to the market.”
The market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as well as Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children benefits and various farmers market vouchers.
“We’re really trying to promote people who need it to come and get fresh produce whenever they can,” said Mrs. Stark.
There are currently nine vendors who will be at this year’s market selling various goods such as soaps, crafts and art work, wood carving, plants, jewelry, produce, and meat, but the market is hopeful for a few more vendors.
“We’re trying to promote good nutrition and using locally grown goods,” said Mrs. Stark. “We’re always on the lookout for more produce vendors. We even had a wine vendor one year but they aren’t able to come in anymore, we’d love to have another one, I think they’d do very well.”
The fee for new vendors is $50 and they will be given a refund of $25 at the end of the season if they do not miss more than four Wednesday markets.
Mrs. Stark noted they have not heard back from New York state about pandemic restrictions, but she assumes vendors and customers will have to follow current guidelines such as wearing masks, sanitizing, and social distancing. “We’re trying to get local people to take advantage of local fruits and vegetables and stay healthy and be healthy,” Mrs. Stark said.
Vendors who are interested in selling at the market can call 315-324-5032 for more information. Updates on the market can be found on their Facebook page, Hammond Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market.
